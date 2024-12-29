Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Washington DC - Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, has died.

US President Jimmy Carter answers journalist questions in Washington DC on September 29, 1977 during the bi-monthly press conference. © GENE FORTE / CONSOLIDATED NEWS PICTURES / AFP

The former president died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, Georgia, "surrounded by his family," The Carter Center said in a statement.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love," Chip Carter, the former president's son, said in the statement.

The politician entered hospice in 2023 after surviving metastatic brain cancer and liver cancer as well as a brain surgery after a fall in 2019.

Although he has largely stayed out of the public eye in the last few years, he made an appearance in 2023 for his late wife Rosalyn Carter's memorial service.

Carter was the longest-lived president of the US and had been the oldest living president since the death of George H.W. Bush in 2018 at the age of 94.