Man arrested for threatening FEMA hurricane recovery team with assault rifle

Rutherford County, North Carolina - A North Carolina man was recently arrested for threatening Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene.

According to Fox 8, deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office got a report around 12:54 PM on Saturday regarding a man with an assault rifle who was comments to FEMA workers about harming them.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement found William Jacob Parsons (44) of Bostic, whom deputies claim was armed with a handgun and rifle.

Parsons, who is said to have acted alone, was arrested, given a $10,000 secured bond, and is facing a misdemeanor charge of Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.

He has since made bond and has been released from custody.