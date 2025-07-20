Man who drove into crowd outside LA club charged as police reveal more details on shocking incident

Los Angeles, California - The man who plowed into a crowd outside a Hollywood nightclub early Saturday, injuring 30 people, has been charged with assault , police said.

Fernando Ramirez, who plowed into a crowd outside a Hollywood club early Saturday and injured 30 people, has been charged with assault. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, was charged on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes told AFP.

Ramirez had been "undergoing surgery" at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound as bystanders attacked him following the crash.

"He is not free to leave, he is in the custody of Los Angeles Police Department," LAPD Commander Lillian Carranza told KCAL.

Ramirez had reportedly been kicked out of The Vermont Hollywood nightclub in East Hollywood before he deliberately rammed his vehicle into the crowd.

Based on reviewing a video of the incident, "when he hit bystanders, it was an intentional act," the Los Angeles Times quoted LAPD Captain Ben Fernandes as saying.

The crowd pulled Ramirez out of the car, a Nissan Versa sedan, and attacked him in the chaos that followed the car ramming, which took place around 2:00 AM PT.

Authorities were still searching for a gunman who shot and wounded the driver before fleeing on foot, Cervantes said.