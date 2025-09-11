People misidentified as Charlie Kirk shooter fear retaliation amid online "witch hunt"

Washington DC - Two people misidentified online as suspects in the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk told AFP Thursday they were terrified by the misinformation targeting them, as the manhunt for the real killer continued.

The fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk has sparked a flood of misinformation online as police continue to hunt for the killer. © Phill Magakoe / AFP

Michaela, who asked to be identified by her first name due to safety concerns, told AFP she became "really scared" as she was inundated with hate-filled messages and threats after her image circulated in posts that falsely named her as the shooter.

"I'm getting witch-hunted online," she said. "Some people want to enact vigilante justice on me."

The 29-year-old transgender woman told AFP she spent the day Wednesday in the state of Washington, where she lives and works as a paralegal.

She said she has only been to Utah once, for an overnight stop in Moab while moving from Texas in May, and is not a student at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot.

Screenshots shared with AFP of her bank transactions and iPhone location history confirm she was in Washington when Kirk was killed.

Her roommate also corroborated her location, calling the rumors "insane."

Misinformation proliferates rapidly after major breaking news events, and transgender people have become a common scapegoat after US mass shootings.

The high-profile assassination of Kirk, a polarizing figure with a massive following, kicked the search for information into overdrive. Multiple out-of-context visuals quickly spread online.