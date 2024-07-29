Mass shooting in New York park, multiple people dead and more injured

Rochester, New York - At least two people were killed and at least five others injured in a mass shooting in an upstate New York park on Sunday evening .

The park was full of people barbecuing and enjoying the summer weather when shots rang out, immediately creating a chaotic and frightening scene as everyone tried to flee.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith reports that Tyasia Manning (25) died from her injuries Sunday night with 34-year-old Phylicia Council succumbing to her injuries several hours later.

Five other victims of the shooting are recovering after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith is asking for witnesses and those with any information about the shooting, which the police have said may have involved more than one individual using multiple weapons.



"I am asking our community to step up and help to hold those who shot into a crowd, killing two women, accountable for their cowardly actions," he said.