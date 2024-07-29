Mass shooting in New York park, multiple people dead and more injured
Rochester, New York - At least two people were killed and at least five others injured in a mass shooting in an upstate New York park on Sunday evening.
The park was full of people barbecuing and enjoying the summer weather when shots rang out, immediately creating a chaotic and frightening scene as everyone tried to flee.
Rochester Police Chief David Smith reports that Tyasia Manning (25) died from her injuries Sunday night with 34-year-old Phylicia Council succumbing to her injuries several hours later.
Five other victims of the shooting are recovering after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith is asking for witnesses and those with any information about the shooting, which the police have said may have involved more than one individual using multiple weapons.
"I am asking our community to step up and help to hold those who shot into a crowd, killing two women, accountable for their cowardly actions," he said.
Facebook live video captures the frightening mass shooting event in New York
A Facebook user was live at the time of the horrific incident and broadcast the entire event online. After a few minutes, gunshots could be heard.
At the end of the video, Erica Griffin – who had been streaming the event – ran to one of the injured victims. The video ended shortly afterward.
Rochester Police Capt. Greg Bello acknowledged this and several other videos of the incident circulating on social media.
"Social media is great, online videos are great, online accounts of things that occurred are great – but unless we get those straight to our investigators where they can act on them quickly... That's the best way we can work toward solving this case quickly," he said at a Sunday press conference.
