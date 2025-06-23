Michigan churchgoer prevents gunman from enacting Sunday service mass shooting

On Sunday, a gunman was stopped by a churchgoer and security staff as he prepared to enact a mass shooting at a Michigan church.

By Rey Harris

Wayne, Michigan - A Michigan church was blessed with a miracle after a member and security staff stopped a crazed gunman from enacting a mass shooting during their Sunday service.

On Sunday, a gunman was stopped by a churchgoer and security staff as he prepared to enact a mass shooting at a Michigan church.
On Sunday, a gunman was stopped by a churchgoer and security staff as he prepared to enact a mass shooting at a Michigan church.  © Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to AP News, a man was seen on Sunday driving erratically as he pulled up to CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a city located 25 miles west of Detroit.

Armed with a rifle and a handgun, the man exited his vehicle and began firing at the church during its Sunday morning service, which was attended by nearly 150 people.

The gunman was quickly struck by a pickup truck driven by one of the church's members, before security staff fatally shot the man.

Virginia man pleads guilty to hate crimes after shooting two Latino men
Crime Virginia man pleads guilty to hate crimes after shooting two Latino men

The guard who shot the gunman was struck by a bullet in the leg and was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-fatal wound. Fortunately, there were no other victims during the incident.

"We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church's staff members, who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting," said Wayne Police Chief Ryan Strong during a news conference.

The gunman was later identified as 31-year-old Brian Anthony Browning, who has attended the church in the past year and whose mother is a regular member. A motive has yet to be revealed.

Cover photo: Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Crime: