Michigan churchgoer prevents gunman from enacting Sunday service mass shooting
Wayne, Michigan - A Michigan church was blessed with a miracle after a member and security staff stopped a crazed gunman from enacting a mass shooting during their Sunday service.
According to AP News, a man was seen on Sunday driving erratically as he pulled up to CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a city located 25 miles west of Detroit.
Armed with a rifle and a handgun, the man exited his vehicle and began firing at the church during its Sunday morning service, which was attended by nearly 150 people.
The gunman was quickly struck by a pickup truck driven by one of the church's members, before security staff fatally shot the man.
The guard who shot the gunman was struck by a bullet in the leg and was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-fatal wound. Fortunately, there were no other victims during the incident.
"We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church's staff members, who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting," said Wayne Police Chief Ryan Strong during a news conference.
The gunman was later identified as 31-year-old Brian Anthony Browning, who has attended the church in the past year and whose mother is a regular member. A motive has yet to be revealed.
