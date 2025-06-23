Michigan churchgoer prevents gunman from enacting Sunday service mass shooting

Wayne, Michigan - A Michigan church was blessed with a miracle after a member and security staff stopped a crazed gunman from enacting a mass shooting during their Sunday service.

On Sunday, a gunman was stopped by a churchgoer and security staff as he prepared to enact a mass shooting at a Michigan church. © Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to AP News, a man was seen on Sunday driving erratically as he pulled up to CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a city located 25 miles west of Detroit.

Armed with a rifle and a handgun, the man exited his vehicle and began firing at the church during its Sunday morning service, which was attended by nearly 150 people.

The gunman was quickly struck by a pickup truck driven by one of the church's members, before security staff fatally shot the man.

The guard who shot the gunman was struck by a bullet in the leg and was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-fatal wound. Fortunately, there were no other victims during the incident.

"We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church's staff members, who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting," said Wayne Police Chief Ryan Strong during a news conference.