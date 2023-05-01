"Momfluencer" convicted for falsely claiming Latino couple tried to kidnap her kids

Petaluma, California - An influencer was convicted of making a false report of a crime on Thursday after claiming in a viral video that a Latino couple had tried to kidnap her two children.

Katie Sorensen caused a stir with an Instagram video about an alleged kidnapping attempt of her children, which has since been proven false. © @motherhoodessentials_/Instagram @henrykleeKTVU/Twitter

In December 2020, Katie Sorensen (31) caused a stir on Instagram with a video in which she detailed how a couple allegedly tried to kidnap her children, The New York Post reported.

The Californian claimed she and her children had been at a Michael's craft store when a couple tried to grab her stroller and children in the parking lot.

"My children were the targets of an attempted kidnapping," Sorensen claimed in the now-deleted video on her IG account, motherhoodessentials. "I want to share that story with you in an effort as to what signs to look for and encourage parents to be more aware of their surroundings and what is going on around them."

The clip got a lot of attention, and the mother of two was even invited by a local news station for an interview, where she retold the story and identified the alleged perpetrators: Sadie and Eddie Martinez.

Sorensen told law enforcement on December 7, 2022, that she "did not want anyone arrested but wanted to draw attention to the concerning behavior exhibited by the couple," according to a Petaluma Police Department press release.

Discrepancies between her original account and the tale she told on Instagram raised authorities' suspicions of the self-proclaimed "momfluencer."