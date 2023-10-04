Morgan State campus shooting leaves five injured in Baltimore

Baltimore, Maryland - At least five people were injured in a shooting on a university campus in Baltimore late Tuesday, police said.

Police vehicles are seen following a shooting incident that happened at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 3, 2023. © Police via X/Handout via REUTERS

The shooting took place on the campus of the historically Black Morgan State University around 9:25 PM, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters.



Five people between the ages of 18 and 22 had been injured in the incident, but none of them had life-threatening injuries, he said.

The university's police chief, Lance Hatcher, said four of the injured were students at the college.

The campus was locked down for hours after an active shooter alert was issued earlier in the evening, but that warning had now been lifted, officials said.

No arrests were announced in connection with the shooting.

Authorities urged family members to steer clear of the affected areas.

Classes scheduled for Wednesday had been canceled, authorities said.

Morgan State has around 9,000 students.