Portland judge blocks federal agents from teargassing ICE protesters in scorching ruling

Portland, Oregon - A US District judge issued an order on Tuesday temporarily blocking federal agents from using tear gas and other munitions on protesters outside an ICE office in Portland.

A judge ordered federal agents to stop teargassing protesters demonstrating in front of an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. © Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move came days after the city's mayor said federal officers used chemical agents during a largely peaceful protest in the city.

In a ruling on Tuesday, US District Judge Michael H. Simon ordered federal officers not to use "chemical or projectile munitions," such as tear gas and pepper balls, on protesters around an ICE office in south Portland for at least 14 days.

Simon also barred agents from firing munitions or using weapons that target the "head, neck, or torso of any person, unless the officer is legally justified in using deadly force against that person."

Warning of a burgeoning authoritarian regime, Simon granted the temporary restraining order after several plaintiffs filed legal action alleging federal agents had used excessive force against them, including an 84-year-old woman who the court documents said had been shot "in the head with a chemical impact munition while she was peacefully holding a sign on a public street."

The woman walked home "soaked in blood," according to the court documents.

"The Court finds that the repeated shooting and teargassing of nonviolent protesters at the Portland ICE Building will likely keep recurring" against people participating in demonstrations, Simon wrote.