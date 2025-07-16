DEA and FBI seize millions in crypto in massive drug bust targeting Sinaloa cartel

Washington DC - US drug enforcement agents seized more than $10 million in cryptocurrency linked to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel during raids that netted massive quantities of fentanyl and other drugs, officials said Tuesday.

DEA Acting Administrator Robert Murphy and US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the seizure of cryptocurrency and drugs linked to the Sinaloa cartel. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Sinaloa cartel is one of six Mexican drug trafficking groups that President Donald Trump has designated as global "terrorist" organizations.

The cryptocurrency seizure in Miami, Florida was part of countrywide operations that netted 44 million fentanyl pills, 4,500 pounds of fentanyl powder and nearly 65,000 pounds of methamphetamine since January, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, in coordination with the FBI, "seized over $10 million dollars in cryptocurrency, directly linked to the Sinaloa cartel," it added.

It comes days after Ovidio Guzmán López, a son of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, pleaded guilty to drug charges in Chicago in a deal struck with prosecutors in return for a reduced sentence.

His father was convicted in a high-profile trial in 2019 and is serving a life sentence in prison.

"DEA is hitting the cartels where it hurts – with arrests, with seizures, and with relentless pressure," DEA Acting Administrator Robert Murphy said.

The cryptocurrency haul was among several major seizures across the country in recent weeks, including in California, Texas, Georgia, and other states that netted thousands of pounds of drugs and dozens of arrests.

In Galveston, Texas, agents uncovered more than 1,700 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $15 million hidden inside a vehicle.