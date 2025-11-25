Hegseth plans Dominician Republic visit as US-Venezuela tensions flare

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to visit the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. © Lee Jin-man / POOL / AFP

The Pentagon confirmed the visit, which comes as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on his Venezuelan arch-foe Nicolas Maduro, accused by Washington of heading a drug cartel.

Hegseth's office said Tuesday he would meet with Dominican President Luis Abinader, his defense minister, and other cabinet members "to strengthen defense relationships and reaffirm America's commitment to defend the homeland, protect our regional partners, and ensure stability and security across the Americas."

The announcement comes a day after the US designated an alleged Venezuelan drug cartel, Cartel de los Soles (Cartel of the Suns), as a foreign terrorist organization.

The FTO designation gives the Trump administration legal cover for more action against Venezuelan authorities.

Washington has meanwhile also ramped up military pressure on Caracas, deploying the world's biggest aircraft carrier to the area, along with a raft of warships.



Caracas accuses Washington of using its war on drugs as a cover for an operation aimed at toppling the firebrand Maduro.

US strikes on a string of alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific have left dozens dead since September, but Washington has yet to provide any concrete evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the US.

Dominican Republic has been cooperating with the US operations.

Authorities in the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, announced earlier this month that they had seized about 1,100 pounds of cocaine from a boat intercepted during a joint operation with US forces.