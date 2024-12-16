New Mexico police arrest 16-year-old teen over quadruple murder of family
Belen, New Mexico - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for the quadruple murder of his family after the Valencia County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call from the teen on Saturday morning.
According to local authorities, the 16-year-old – since identified as Diego Leyva – made a 911 call in the early hours of Saturday morning saying that he had shot and killed his family.
In a statement released on Facebook, New Mexico Police said that when officers arrived at the boy's Belen home, he emerged from the house with his hands in the air.
"Deputies entered the residence to find Leonardo Leyva (42), Adriana Bencomo (35), Adrian Leyva (16), and Alexander Leyva (14), all deceased from suspected gunshot wounds. A handgun was located on the kitchen table," the police statement read.
All four victims are known to be Leyva's family members, his two parents and two siblings. The teen was highly intoxicated when he gave himself up to the police on Saturday morning.
New Mexico state police have booked Leyva as an adult on four counts of murder. He was taken to a hospital for detoxification as investigators prepared to interview him.
New Mexico "in shock" after teen kills family
"New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents and Crime Scene Team are processing the scene and conducting interviews to learn what led up to these tragic events. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the district attorney's office for prosecution."
Speaking to the Guardian, Vanessa LaGrange, Diego Leyva's former teacher, expressed disbelief and shock over the killing, telling reporters that "Everyone's in shock" in the Valencia community.
"I would never have thought that something like this would happen and that Diego would be capable of doing something like this," she said.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Martin Podsiad