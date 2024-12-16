New Mexico police arrest 16-year-old teen over quadruple murder of family

Belen, New Mexico - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for the quadruple murder of his family after the Valencia County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call from the teen on Saturday morning.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old for a quadruple murder. © Unsplash/Martin Podsiad

According to local authorities, the 16-year-old – since identified as Diego Leyva – made a 911 call in the early hours of Saturday morning saying that he had shot and killed his family.

In a statement released on Facebook, New Mexico Police said that when officers arrived at the boy's Belen home, he emerged from the house with his hands in the air.

"Deputies entered the residence to find Leonardo Leyva (42), Adriana Bencomo (35), Adrian Leyva (16), and Alexander Leyva (14), all deceased from suspected gunshot wounds. A handgun was located on the kitchen table," the police statement read.

All four victims are known to be Leyva's family members, his two parents and two siblings. The teen was highly intoxicated when he gave himself up to the police on Saturday morning.

New Mexico state police have booked Leyva as an adult on four counts of murder. He was taken to a hospital for detoxification as investigators prepared to interview him.