At least three killed in "incident" at Los Angeles police training facility

Los Angeles, California - Three people died Friday in an "incident" at a police training facility in Los Angeles, the federal government said, with media reports saying there had been an accidental explosion.

Three people have died in an "incident" at a police training facility in Los Angeles, with reports saying there had been an accidental explosion. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that there "appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility" and that investigators were on-site "working to learn more."

In a follow-up, Bondi said agents from both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were on the scene.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office said he had been briefed on "the reported explosion" and was "closely monitoring the situation."

Fox News and other media outlets said the incident at Biscailuz Training Center appeared to have been an accident and killed at least three sheriff's deputies.