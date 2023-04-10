NYC teens wanted after antisemitic attacks in Queens

New York, New York - A group of NYC teens threw rocks and spewed antisemitic slurs in a pair of attacks in Queens, the NYPD said Sunday.

The group of at least two girls and a boy accosted their first victim, a 49-year-old man, near Caffrey and Mott avenues in Far Rockaway about 2:45 pm (1845 GMT) Friday, according to cops.



They threw rocks and yelled antisemitic remarks and one of the girls flashed a razor blade. A bystander intervened and chased the teens off, cops said. The victim was unhurt.

Later that day, the group struck again about five blocks away at Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 17th Street, cops said.

They yelled antisemitic remarks at a 48-year-old man about 9:30 PM and when the victim started arguing with them, the boy shoved him before the attackers ran off.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both attacks.