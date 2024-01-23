NYPD cops slashed by machete-wielding man during arrest

New York, New York - A New York man slashed three officers with a machete as they were working to place him under arrest in an East Flatbush, Brooklyn apartment on Monday, according to the NYPD.

Three NYPD officers were injured when a 40-year-old man they were arresting attacked them with a machete. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The officers were called to the apartment on New York Avenue near Beverley Road around 3:20 PM ET over reports of a 40-year-old acting erratically, cops said.



The officers spoke to the man's family and were attempting to place him under arrest when he attacked, slashing one of the cops – identified by CBS News as a sergeant – on the right side of the head.

As the other officers stepped in to subdue the emotionally disturbed man, one suffered a slash wound to the wrist and the other to the shoulder, police said.

The officers were all taken to Kings County Hospital, where they were expected to recover.