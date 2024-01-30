Schools account for 10% of all hate crimes, shocking new analysis shows

Washington DC - Schools are the third most common place for hate crimes to occur, the FBI and US Justice Department said Monday in a first-ever analysis of hate crimes within the school environment.

A new analysis by the FBI and the Justice Department shows that one it 10 hate crimes takes place in schools. © 123RF/photovs

From 2018 to 2022, more than 30% of hate crime victims under 18 were targeted at school, which is also where nearly 36% of juvenile hate-crime offenders committed their offenses, the report found.



The number has been on the rise, the feds noted. Of 8,492 hate crimes reported in 2018, as many as 700, or 8.2%, were at school, according to the data.

That rose to 10% in 2019, fell to 3.9% during 2020 lockdown, and jumped back up to 7.2% in 2021. In 2022, that number rose to 10% out of the 13,346 hate crime offenses.

Schools came in third behind hate crimes reported at residences and homes or on roads, highways, and alleys from 2018 to 2022. As many as one in 10 hate crimes occur at school, the FBI found.