Uhuru Three probations terminated as Chairman Omali Yeshitela vows to "continue to fight"

St. Louis, Missouri - Probation requirements for the Uhuru Three have been terminated early in a development that supporters have hailed as a victory for anti-colonial free speech .

(From l. to r.) African People's Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela, Uhuru Solidarity Movement Chair Jesse Nevel, and African People's Solidarity Committee Chair Penny Hess rally with supporters outside the Sam Gibbons US District Courthouse in Tampa, Florida, on December 16, 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

African People's Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela and leading organizers Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel were each sentenced to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service by US District Judge William Jung back in December 2024.

Late last month, Jung granted motions for the early termination of probation for all three.

"The motions for early termination are granted, effective at 5:00 PM (Eastern) today's date. This would be a very, very different case if the foreign national defendants were facing charges. The present, domestic defendants are not a danger to themselves or to society (however disagreeable might be their point of view)," the judge wrote in his January 23 order.

Jung's decision means that Yeshitela, Hess, and Nevel will no longer be subject to court-ordered supervision or unscheduled home inspections, nor do they require permission from probation officers to travel outside the Eastern District of Missouri.

The Uhuru Three had already completed their community service requirements at the time of Jung's latest order.