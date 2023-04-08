Senior citizen busted for robbing a bank in Missouri

Pleasant Hill, Missouri - When police officers responded to reports of a bank robbery in Missouri, little did they know who they would find behind the wheel of the getaway vehicle.

Bonnie Gooch (78) was arrested for the third time after robbing a bank in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. © Screenshot/Facebook/Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department

On Wednesday, Bonnie Gosch visited a bank in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and handed an employee a note demanding $3,000 be handed over to her in separate stacks. Police did not explain how she got the bank employees to follow through.

The 78-year-old had reportedly disguised herself with a black wig and a hat, The Mirror reported. After the money was handed to her, she took it and fled in her car.

Officers were alerted, and a manhunt began for the senior's getaway vehicle. At the time, law enforcement didn't know the suspect was an elderly lady.

When they finally stopped the car with the suspect inside, they were amazed.

"Obviously it was a tense situation. But when the hands of an elderly woman come out of the car and that is who is driving the suspect vehicle, it’s a little shocking," Pleasant Hill Police Chief Thomas Wright said.

Gooch was charged by Cass Country prosecutors on Thursday and given a $25,000 cash bail. Police said she will be referred to health care professionals to determine whether she needs any help.