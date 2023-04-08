Senior citizen busted for robbing a bank in Missouri
Pleasant Hill, Missouri - When police officers responded to reports of a bank robbery in Missouri, little did they know who they would find behind the wheel of the getaway vehicle.
On Wednesday, Bonnie Gosch visited a bank in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and handed an employee a note demanding $3,000 be handed over to her in separate stacks. Police did not explain how she got the bank employees to follow through.
The 78-year-old had reportedly disguised herself with a black wig and a hat, The Mirror reported. After the money was handed to her, she took it and fled in her car.
Officers were alerted, and a manhunt began for the senior's getaway vehicle. At the time, law enforcement didn't know the suspect was an elderly lady.
When they finally stopped the car with the suspect inside, they were amazed.
"Obviously it was a tense situation. But when the hands of an elderly woman come out of the car and that is who is driving the suspect vehicle, it’s a little shocking," Pleasant Hill Police Chief Thomas Wright said.
Gooch was charged by Cass Country prosecutors on Thursday and given a $25,000 cash bail. Police said she will be referred to health care professionals to determine whether she needs any help.
Bonnie Gooch has been convicted of robbery twice before
The suspect has certainly lived up to her name – reminiscent of the notorious couple Bonnie and Clyde – as it wasn't her first attempt at robbery.
The last time Gooch was convicted of robbery was in 2020.
After a family argument, the then 75-year-old needed to cool off. Instead of taking a walk to steady her nerves, Gooch chose a criminal alternative.
She "was off her rocker" and even admitted she was going to rob a bank, her son said.
That same year, the senior was sentenced. Instead of a prison term, she was placed on supervised probation, which ended in November 2021.
The first time Gooch was convicted of robbery was in 1977, when she was 32 years old.
