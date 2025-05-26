South Carolina beach town shooting leaves at least 11 people injured
Little River, South Carolina - A shooting Sunday night in the South Carolina beach town of Little River saw at least 11 people transported to hospital with injuries.
The incident occurred around 9:30 PM around a boat dock near the Intracoastal Waterway, the Associated Press reported.
Horry County Police did not provide any details about the people hurt or the nature of their injuries.
Police said they had reports of more people arriving at hospitals in private vehicles.
"This is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no risk to the community at this time," the department posted on Facebook.
While responding to the shooting, a North Myrtle Beach police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina around three miles away and is in the hospital in stable condition, a spokesperson told the Associated Press.
Horry County Police said they are conducting an active investigation and will provide further details and updates "when and as possible."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Horry County Police Department