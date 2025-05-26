South Carolina beach town shooting leaves at least 11 people injured

Little River, South Carolina - A shooting Sunday night in the South Carolina beach town of Little River saw at least 11 people transported to hospital with injuries.

Police officers respond to the scene of a shooting in Little River, South Carolina, on May 25, 2025. © Screenshot/Facebook/Horry County Police Department

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM around a boat dock near the Intracoastal Waterway, the Associated Press reported.

Horry County Police did not provide any details about the people hurt or the nature of their injuries.

Police said they had reports of more people arriving at hospitals in private vehicles.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no risk to the community at this time," the department posted on Facebook.

While responding to the shooting, a North Myrtle Beach police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina around three miles away and is in the hospital in stable condition, a spokesperson told the Associated Press.