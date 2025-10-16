Suspected Tren de Aragua leader dies after plummeting from building in Colombia

Sabaneta, Colombia - A suspected leader of the criminal gang Tren de Aragua reportedly died after plummeting from the sixth floor of an apartment building during a police operation in Sabaneta, Colombia.

A suspected Tren de Aragua gang leader died after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment building during a police raid in Colombia (stock image). © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Colombian authorities confirmed that the alleged gang leader, identified as Venezuelan national Ender Alexis Rojas Montán, died as the national police attempted to execute an Interpol arrest warrant issued by Chile.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Colombian attorney general's office after Chile issued the warrant based on charges of aggravated kidnapping and participating in organized crime.

Colonel Edgar Andrés Correa, the director of the local police's anti-kidnapping group, detailed the incident and revealed that Montán "jumped to his death from the sixth floor upon noticing the police," La Vanguardia reported.

Three other Tren de Aragua gang members were also captured in the operation, all Venezuelan citizens. Weapons, fake identity documents, cash and communications equipment were also seized.

Montán had arrived in Colombia in 2024 after heading Tren de Aragua groups dedicated to kidnapping, extortion and drug trafficking in Chile and Peru.

Tren de Aragua was founded in Venezuela in 2009. In February, President Donald Trump's administration designated it a "terrorist" organization.

Over recent months, the US has repeatedly launched deadly strikes against boats in Venezuelan waters, alleging that the vessels are being used by the gang to smuggle drugs into the US. The attacks have been denounced as murder by Venezuelan and Colombian leaders, as well as legal experts.

National Police Director General William Salamanca described the police raid as part of a broader strategy to dismantle the gang's operations in Colombia.