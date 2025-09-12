Trump administration accused of murder as questions mount over Venezuelan boat strike

Democratic Senator Jack Reed revealed that the Department of Defense provided no evidence that the victims of Trump's Venezuelan boat strike were gang members.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - A top Venezuelan official accused President Donald Trump's administration of murder as Democrats continued to question the Pentagon's deadly attack on a boat in Caribbean waters.

Questions are mounting over the deadly military strike on a boat in international waters ordered by President Donald Trump.
Questions are mounting over the deadly military strike on a boat in international waters ordered by President Donald Trump.  © IMAGO / Bestimage

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed said Defense Department officials provided no evidence for their claims that the 11 people killed in the strike targets were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, or that they were transporting drugs.

"They have offered no positive identification that the boat was Venezuelan, nor that its crew were members of Tren de Aragua or any other cartel," Reed said after attending Pentagon briefing, per CNN.

Trump claimed that the boat was stocked with illicit drugs, manned by gang members, and headed for the US. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called the boat a "drug vessel... operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization."

Steve Bannon and other MAGA figures declare war after Charlie Kirk killing
US politics Steve Bannon and other MAGA figures declare war after Charlie Kirk killing
House passes defense bill that would take total military spending past $1-trillion mark
US politics House passes defense bill that would take total military spending past $1-trillion mark

But according to recent reports, the boat may have been returning to shore as crew members realized they were being targeted.

"There is no evidence, none, that this strike was conducted in self-defense," Reed said of the attack. "That matters, because... the US military simply does not have the authority to use lethal force against a civilian vessel unless acting in self-defense."

Venezuela's minister for the interior, Diosdado Cabello, said an investigation revealed the people on the boat were not members of Tren de Aragua, according to the Guardian. He accused the US of committing murder.

Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage

More on Migration: