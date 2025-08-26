Teenage suspect convicted over terror plot to attack Taylor Swift concert

Berlin, Germany - A Berlin court on Tuesday convicted a Syrian teenager of contributing to an Islamic State-inspired plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

Three dates in the pop megastar's record-breaking Eras Tour were canceled last summer after authorities warned of the plot.

The 16-year-old defendant, named by prosecutors as Mohammad A., was found guilty of "preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state" and "supporting a terrorist act abroad", the court said in a statement.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Mohammad A., who was 14 at the time of the foiled attack, had been "radicalized by IS propaganda on the internet", the court said.

He was found guilty of providing support to another teenager in Austria in plotting the atrocity.

"The defendant sent him a video with instructions on how to build a bomb and put him in contact with an IS member," the court said.

Mohammad A. made a full confession during the trial.

Austrian authorities have detained three suspects over the plot, which was thwarted with the help of US intelligence – all of them teenagers at the time.