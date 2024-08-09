Taylor Swift Vienna concert plot sees third suspect detained

Vienna, Austria - Austria on Friday said it had detained a third alleged Islamic State sympathizer over a plot to carry out a suicide attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

Taylor Swift canceled the Vienna, Austria, performances in her record-breaking The Eras Tour after an attack plot was revealed. © REUTERS

The Vienna leg of the music icon's blockbuster The Eras Tour was canceled after police on Wednesday arrested two suspects, ages 19 and 17, over a plot to kill "a large number of people" at one of the three gigs this week, according to authorities.



On Friday, Interior Ministry Gerhard Karner said that "an 18-year-old Iraqi close to the main suspect and who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group was arrested" in the Austrian capital on Thursday.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots had allegedly confessed, saying he "intended to carry out an attack using explosives and knives," domestic intelligence agency (DSN) head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner has told journalists.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old Austrian of Turkish and Croatian origin, had just been hired by a facility management company that would have "provided services" at the Ernst Happel Stadium where Swift was to perform, said Haijawi-Pirchner.

Conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer said there were "concrete and detailed" plans to commit a "blood bath."