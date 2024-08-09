US says it provided intel to help disrupt foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift concerts

Washington DC - The US provided intelligence to Austria that helped disrupt an alleged Islamic State plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert, the White House confirmed Friday.

The US provided intelligence to Austria that helped disrupt an alleged Islamic State plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert, the White House confirmed Friday. © IMAGO / FAMOUS

"We work closely with partners all over the world to monitor and disrupt threats," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters



"As part of that work, the United States did share information with Austrian partners to enable the disruption of a threat to Taylor Swift's concert in Vienna," he said.

Three alleged Islamic State sympathizers have been arrested on charges of plotting a major suicide attack at the megastar's concert in Vienna, Austria.

Swift was set to perform three shows from Thursday to Saturday in Vienna as part of her mega record-breaking Eras Tour.

The European leg of the sold-out tour began in Paris in May and has taken in Sweden, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, and Poland.

Her next concerts are at Wembley stadium in London from next Thursday and authorities have said they will go ahead.