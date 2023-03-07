United passenger tries to open plane door mid-flight and attacks flight attendant

Boston, Massachusetts - A United Airlines passenger was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and attempted to stab a crew member with a broken spoon.

A United Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door mid-flight and also attacked a crew member. © 123RF/photosounds

Video from one of the passengers on the flight published by WCVB-TV Boston, 33-year-old Francisco Severo seemingly having a severe breakdown, as he threatens to "kill every man on this plane."

He then announces that he intends to take over the flight, before moving down the aisle and apparently towards an emergency exit. Before he can get there, flight attendants and other passengers tackle him to the ground and restrain him.

Per prosecutors, Torres also tried to stab one of the attendants in the neck with a broken metal spoon.

Torres made his initial appearance in Federal court on Monday, where he was charged with one count of interference and once attempted interference.

He could face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.