US blacklists white supremacist "Terrorgram" as terrorist group

Washington DC - The US on Monday designated as a terrorist group "Terrorgram," a white supremacist network accused of orchestrating attacks around the world .

The move by the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden, who has vowed to fight racism, puts the transnational group in the same group as blacklisted terrorist groups that are predominantly, but not exclusively, Islamist.

The State Department also designated as terrorists three alleged leaders of Terrorgram: Ciro Daniel Amorim Ferreira of Brazil, Noah Licul of Croatia, and Hendrik-Wahl Muller of South Africa.

"The United States remains deeply concerned about the racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist threat worldwide and committed to countering transnational components of violent white supremacism," a State Department statement said.

Terrorgram, named for its organization through posts on the encrypted Telegram platform, has been accused of a number of attacks or attempted attacks.

In 2022, an assailant shot dead two men at a gay bar in the Slovakian capital Bratislava, and last year an 18-year-old man stabbed five people in a livestreamed attack outside a mosque in Turkey.

In September, two US leaders of Terrorgram were arrested on multiple charges including seeking the killing of federal officials.