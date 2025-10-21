Utah man who faked death and spent years on the run sentenced for rape

Salt Lake City, Utah - An American who faked his own death and fled to Scotland to evade justice was sentenced Monday to five-years-to-life in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend 17 years ago.

A Utah man arrested in Scotland after faking his own death and fleeing the US has been sentenced to five-to-life for raping his ex-girlfriend. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Nicholas Rossi (38) who potentially could spend the rest of his days behind bars, went to great lengths to conceal his identity and flee after committing the rape in Utah in 2008, authorities said.

State Judge Barry Lawrence pointed to this as an "aggravating factor" as he handed down the sentence in a Salt Lake City court Monday.

"He is the very definition of a flight risk," Lawrence said of Rossi. "He fled the country to avoid investigation, he took on an alias, and even in response to this case, refused to admit who he was."

"I conclude that the only appropriate sentence in this case is to send you to prison," the judge added.

According to state laws in Utah, where Rossi was convicted in August 2025 of raping his former girlfriend, a judicial commission will decide when he can be released. He was extradited back to the US in January 2024.

Rossi faces a second sentencing under another rape conviction in November.

Rossi's ruses included faking his death under his legal name, Nicholas Alahverdian, and publishing an obituary stating he had died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

While on the run in Europe, Rossi posed as an Irish man when he went to a Glasgow hospital in 2021 to be treated for Covid-19.

Authorities in Utah began searching for Rossi, when he was identified in 2018 through a decade-old DNA rape kit tied to the other case, according to CBS News.

In 2019, Rossi led people around him to believe he was suffering from advanced cancer. Then he published an online obit before disappearing and fleeing to the UK.