Did the Minnesota man who attacked Ilhan Omar with a syringe make bail?

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A judge recently ruled that the man who allegedly assaulted Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during a townhall event will remain behind bars.

According to Fox 9, Anthony Kazmierczak (55) appeared in court on Tuesday before US District Judge David Schultz, who ruled against releasing him from federal custody.



Kazmierczak's court-appointed attorney argued that he should be released as he does not pose a flight risk or a danger to the public.

They also claimed that their client suffers from Parkinson's disease and sleep apnea, and requested that he be released to a halfway house.

Judge Schultz described the attack on Omar as an "exceedingly dangerous set of circumstances," and said he could not release Kamierczak anyway due to a pending complaint in another county.

On January 27, while attending a town hall event, Kazmierczak was caught on video rushing to the podium where Omar was speaking, and used a syringe to spray her with an unknown liquid, which was later revealed to be apple cider vinegar.

He was immediately arrested and charged with forcibly assaulting and interfering with the congresswoman.

It was later revealed that Kazmierczak is a fervent supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, who regularly mocks Omar and makes demeaning remarks about her race, as she is the first Somali-American to be elected to Congress.

