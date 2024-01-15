DA Fani Willis defends special prosecutor appointment amidst relationship accusation

Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave a speech over the weekend, defending herself against allegations and hate she has faced as she leads a criminal prosecution against Donald Trump .

In a recent speech, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis addressed the criticism that she and her colleague are facing as they have been prosecuting Donald Trump. © CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

On Sunday, Willis spoke at the Big Bethel AME Church during a service in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., where she read a letter that she said she wrote to God in light of the hardships she has faced since indicting the former president.

Willis shared how she has received death threats, had her personal information leaked to the public, and has faced racist attacks and insults.

Earlier this month, a co-defendant in Willis' election interference case against Trump and 19 others filed a motion for the case to be dismissed, arguing that Willis and her colleague, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, have been engaging in a "romantic relationship."

Though the claims have not been proven, it has become a reoccurring argument from critics on why her case should be thrown out.

Willis pointed out that she hired three special counselors to her team, as she has the right to do, yet she has only faced criticism for the one who happens to be a black man.

While she didn't identify Wade by name, she praised him for his "impeccable credentials" and years of legal experience.

"I'm just asking, God – is it that some will never see a Black man as qualified, no matter his achievements?"