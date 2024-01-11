Marjorie Taylor Greene files complaint against DA Fani Willis and her "alleged secret boyfriend"

Washington DC - Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a complaint accusing Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis of improperly benefiting from a relationship with an "alleged secret boyfriend."

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) made shocking claims in a complaint filed against Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis (l.) on Wednesday. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Marjorie Taylor Greene filed the complaint on Wednesday against Willis, who is leading the case against former president Donald Trump and others for their alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

The move comes after Michael Roman, one of the 19 co-defendants charged in the case, filed a motion for the case to be dismissed last week. Roman argued that Willis and her colleague, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, have been engaging in a "romantic relationship."

Greene's complaint reasserts Roman's accusations, describing the alleged relationship as an "illegal conflict of interest" that proves an "unlawful partisan pattern… to illegally politicize and weaponize [Willis's] public office" against Trump.

The filing points to trips the two have taken together and invoices submitted by Wade that reveal "nearly $700,000 in official funds" spent on such outings.

MTG, who was dubbed MAGA's MVP last year, has made a habit of going after Trump's opponents. She has filed multiple resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden and has called for the arrest of prosecutors leading other criminal cases against Trump.