David Hosier executed in Missouri despite steadfast innocence claims

David Hosier was executed by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on Tuesday despite his years-long innocence claims.

Hosier was pronounced dead at 6:11 PM at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

"I’ve been able to speak the truth of my innocence. I’ve been able to set an example of resistance to lawyers who bully their clients," Hosier said in a final statement shared with NBC News. "I’ve been able to reminisce with family and friends new and old. I’ve been able to learn to be the fullest version of me."

"I leave you all with love," Hosier said. "Now I get to go to Heaven. Don’t cry for me. Just join me when your time comes."

The 69-year-old had been convicted in the murders of Angela and Rodney Gilpin, who were fatally shot in 2009 outside their home in Jefferson City.

Prosecutors said Hosier had had a romantic affair with Angela Gilpin and was angry when she chose to get back together with her husband. He was arrested in Oklahoma, and 15 guns were found in his car, including a submachine gun prosecutors claimed was the murder weapon.

Hosier has steadfastly maintained his innocence in the shootings.