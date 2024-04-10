Brian Dorsey: Missouri execution proceeds despite objections from dozens of correctional officers

Bon Terre, Missouri - Brian Dorsey had received support from dozens of corrections officers in his fight for clemency , but that did not stop the state of Missouri from executing him on Tuesday.

Missouri executed Brian Dorsey (l.) on Tuesday despite pleas for clemency from correctional officers, former jurors, and members of his family. © Collage: Missouri Department of Corrections & Screenshot/X/@MADPMO

Dorsey was declared dead at 6:11 PM on Tuesday after receiving a lethal injection at the state prison in Bon Terre.

Missouri's Republican Governor Mike Parson turned down Dorsey's clemency request on Monday, while the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the case.

Dorsey's lawyers in their request noted that more than 70 current and former correctional officers had spoken out in support of his case, as did a former judge on the Missouri Supreme Court, five of the jurors who sentenced him to death, and members of his own family.

The 52-year-old was convicted of the 2006 murders of his cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben Bonnie. Prosecutors accused him of shooting the couple with their shotgun while their 4-year-old child was at home and then stealing property to repay drug debts.

Dorsey pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in 2008. He later made several attempts at appeal, arguing that he did not receive a fair defense, as the state gave his trial attorneys flat fees of $12,000 – just a few dollars per hour of work.