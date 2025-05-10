David Souter, former Supreme Court justice who helped reaffirm Roe v. Wade, passes away

Hopkinton, New Hampshire - Retired US Supreme Court justice David Souter has died aged 85 at his home in New Hampshire, the nation's highest court said in a statement.

Former Supreme Court justice David Souter passed away at his home at the age of 85. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Souter, who was appointed to the court in 1990, retired in 2009 after serving nearly two decades on the bench.

Appointed by Republican president George H.W. Bush, Souter disappointed conservatives by allying with the liberal wing of the court, including by reaffirming a constitutional right to abortion in 1992.

Souter "died peacefully" on Thursday, the Supreme Court said in a statement on Friday. No cause of death was given.

Chief Justice John Roberts said Souter "brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service" and would be "greatly missed."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who replaced Souter on the bench after his retirement, called him a "man of honor" who had joined the court "purely out of a sense of duty to the country."

"When I arrived at the Court, no one was more welcoming to me than David," Sotomayor said in a statement.

"After his retirement, he periodically sent me notes, which I will forever treasure for their insightfulness and beautiful turns of phrase."