DC "sandwich guy" Sean Dunn acquitted of charges brought by Trump administration

Sean Dunn, the man charged with throwing a sandwich at a law enforcement officer in Washington DC, was found not guilty on Thursday. © Andrew Leyden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The prosecution made a surprise local hero of 37-year-old Sean Dunn, who was protesting Trump's shock takeover of law enforcement in Washington.

He was accused of flinging a "sub-style sandwich" at an armed Customs and Border Protection agent on August 10 in a busy nightlife district after shouting expletives at the officer.

The officer was part of a huge crackdown ordered by Trump, with multiple agencies and troops deploying in Washington and several other Democratic-run cities, ostensibly to fight what the Republican president claims are crime waves and anarchy.

Prosecutors wanted serious felony charges, but a grand jury refused to indict Dunn – a rare occurrence. A misdemeanor charge was filed, and Dunn faced a maximum of one year in prison if convicted.

While prosecutors ultimately proved ham-fisted, Dunn had appeared to be in a serious pickle.

Right after hurling his sandwich, he was chased down, then released, only to be arrested in a raid on his home that was publicized by the White House.

As video of the initial altercation went viral, Dunn was quickly dubbed "DC sandwich guy," becoming a symbol of resistance to Trump. Stylized images of him in mid-sandwich-attack appeared on posters, graffiti, t-shirts, and even a popular Halloween costume.

Trump's much-touted crime crackdown has seen an increase in arrests and indictments, but US media analysis of the data shows much of that has come from pursuing minor offenses in court.