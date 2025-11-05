Supreme Court appears skeptical of Trump tariff legality in high-stakes hearing

Washington DC - A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared deeply skeptical of the legality behind a swath of Donald Trump 's tariffs, as they heard a landmark case on Wednesday that could uphold – or upend – the president's economic agenda.

Billions of dollars in customs revenue and a key lever in Trump's trade wars are at stake, as the conservative-dominated panel once again grappled with the Republican's attempts to expand presidential powers.

The high court's nine justices are considering Trump's use of emergency powers to impose so-called "reciprocal" tariffs on nearly every US trade partner, as well as levies targeting Mexico, Canada, and China over their alleged roles in illicit drug flows.

Several conservative justices, along with the three liberals, questioned whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act that Trump invoked also confers the authority to impose tariffs.

"The statute doesn't use the word tariffs," said Chief Justice John Roberts.

The justices also sought to clarify whether Congress has to give clear authorization for policies with significant economic or political consequences.

Solicitor General John Sauer, arguing on behalf of the Trump administration, said this did not apply given the president's inherent, broad range of authorities.

He added that one would expect Congress to confer major powers on the president to address foreign international crises.

Sauer sought to frame the issue as one involving the power to regulate foreign commerce – including the ability to impose tariffs – rather than the power to tax.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a liberal, noted that the power to impose taxes is a "congressional power, not a presidential power."

"You want to say tariffs are not taxes, but that's exactly what they are," she added.