Abby Zwerner: Teacher shot by six-year-old student awarded $10 million after dramatic trial

Washington DC - A Virginia jury on Thursday awarded $10 million to a former schoolteacher who was shot by a six-year-old student.

Abby Zwerner, the former schoolteacher who was shot by a six-year-old student in 2023, has been awarded $10 million in damages. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Abby Zwerner (28) was severely wounded in the January 2023 shooting at an elementary school in the city of Newport News.

Zwerner, a first-grade teacher, was hospitalized for two weeks with injuries to her hand and chest after being hit by a single bullet.

Zwerner filed a lawsuit against assistant principal Ebony Parker, accusing her of ignoring warnings that the child had brought a gun to school.

Alleging gross negligence, Zwerner was seeking $40 million in damages.

The jury awarded Zwerner $10 million following a trial during which she took the stand and testified that she "thought I had died."

The mother of the student who shot Zwerner was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of child neglect and firearms charges.

No charges were brought against the child.

While accidents involving young children accessing unsecured firearms in their homes are common in the US, school shootings perpetrated by those under 10 years old are rare.