Supreme Court examines role of IQ tests in death penalty cases

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Wednesday examined how to determine whether a person on death row is intellectually disabled and should be spared execution.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday in case about the role of IQ tests in death penalty cases. © REUTERS

The top court more than 20 years ago outlawed executing individuals with diminished mental capacity, ruling it to be a violation of the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The nine-member court left it up to the states to define whether or not a person is intellectually disabled.

At issue in the case heard by the Supreme Court is the role of IQ tests in making that determination.

Joseph Smith (55), who was sentenced to death in Alabama for a 1997 murder, claims he should be spared the death sentence because he is intellectually disabled.

Smith has taken five IQ tests over the years, scoring between 72 and 78.

A score of 70 or lower is considered evidence of intellectual disability under Alabama law.

Even though Smith scored above 70, a district court ruled he is intellectually disabled after taking into consideration the test's margin of error and other factors.

An appeals court affirmed the ruling, and Alabama appealed to the Supreme Court.