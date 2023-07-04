Houston strikes back at Texas' controversial "Death Star" bill

Houston, Texas - City of Houston officials on Monday announced they were suing the State of Texas over a new law, dubbed the "Death Star" bill , that places severe limits on local governing power.

The City of Houston is taking on Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Republican state lawmakers' attempts to curb local governing authority with a new legal challenge. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SCOTT HALLERAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127 – or the "Death Star" bill, as it is known by opponents – in June after it passed out of the state legislature in May.

The ominous measure imposes restrictions on local ordinances around labor, agriculture, climate, and finance that go further than what is allowed under state law.

The law has been cast as a Republican power grab to strip the state's blue cities of their governing authority.

The law has faced criticism this summer as Texas faces a dangerous heatwave. Among the policies on the chopping block are required water breaks for construction workers in Dallas and Austin.