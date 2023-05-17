Texas Republicans approve bill that could strip power from state's cities

Austin, Texas - The Texas state legislature has sent a bill to Governor Greg Abbott's desk that could strip cities' and counties' authority to pass regulations in areas like labor, climate, and finance.

Texas' Republican-controlled state legislature is making big moves to strip Democratic-led cities of their municipal governing powers. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Texas state senate gave final approval to HB 2127 with an 18-13 vote on Tuesday, with all Democrats in opposition.

The state House previously approved the legislation 92-55, largely along party lines.

The bill seeks to turn over the authority of large swaths of municipal governing from the authority of Texas' largely blue cities to the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Under its provisions, "any person who has sustained an injury in fact, actual or treated" could sue a city or county for passing ordinances that fall under the authority of the state.