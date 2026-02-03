Federal judge to hear request for "immediate takedown" of Epstein files

New York, New York - A US federal judge said he would hear a request to block access to investigative files linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday, after lawyers flagged unredacted names of victims.

Documents concerning the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates have been released by the US Justice Department in troves. © STAFF / AFP

The Justice Department released more than three million files last week related to the investigation into the disgraced financier, including his links to high-profile figures.

The department was left scrambling after names of alleged victims, who were supposed to be anonymized, were left unredacted.

In a letter to judges overseeing the case, lawyers representing the victims listed documents in the latest cache they said revealed victims' names and some personal details.

"There is no conceivable degree of institutional incompetence sufficient to explain the scale, consistency and persistence of the failures that occurred," said lawyers Brittany Henderson and Brad Edwards in a letter dated Sunday.

"Particularly where the sole task ordered by the Court and repeatedly emphasized by the DOJ was simple: redact known victims' names before publication," the lawyers added.

In their letter, they request an "immediate takedown" of the government website that published the files and the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the release process.

District Judge Richard M. Berman said in a short order that he would hold a hearing on Wednesday, but added: "I am not certain how helpful I can be."