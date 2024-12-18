Indiana puts to death man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia in first execution for 15 years

Michigan City, Indiana - The state of Indiana carried out its first execution in 15 years on Wednesday, putting to death a man suffering from mental illness who was convicted of murdering four people in 1997, including his own brother.

Indiana carried out its first execution in 15 years on Wednesday as Joseph Corcoran was put to death. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Joseph Corcoran (49) was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 12:44 AM local time (0644 GMT) at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, officials said.

Asked whether he had any last words, he responded: "Not really. Let's get this over with," a statement by the Indiana Department of Correction said.

Corcoran's lawyers argued in court filings that putting him to death would violate the Constitution because he has long suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

They said that Corcoran experienced hallucinations and delusions, falsely believing that prison guards have been torturing him with an ultrasound machine.

Corcoran's "longstanding and documented mental illness continues to torment him as it did at the time of the 1997 offense," his legal team argued.

Last month, Corcoran sent a letter to the Indiana Supreme Court, saying he no longer wanted to litigate his case.

His lawyers nonetheless filed an emergency appeal to the US Supreme Court on Tuesday to stay the execution, which was ultimately rejected.