January 6 rioter compares herself to Jesus after jail sentence: "We will bring the system down"
Washington DC - Yvonne St Cyr of Idaho was sentenced to jail for her role in the January 6 Capitol riots, but during and after the trial, she confidently shared how she still believes she "did the right thing."
US District Judge John Bates sentenced St Cyr on Wednesday to 30 months behinds bars, 36 months of supervised release, and $2,000 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol, according to NBC News.
In March, she was found guilty on two counts of felony civil disobedience and multiple misdemeanor charges.
Her attorney argued that St Cyr was at the Capitol that day because of a "misguided sense of duty" to "defend" the constitution, but prosecutors countered that she is someone who "does what she wants, without care to rule, authority or the law."
Throughout the trial, St Cyr doubled down on her belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, and at one point accused the judge of disliking the former president because he wasn't "part of the system."
During her sentencing, she even gave a nearly 45-minute rant where she showed no remorse or regret for her actions, and shared a slew of far-right conspiracy theories before the judge sternly told her to wrap it up.
"I did the right thing," she said. "I know it sounds delusional."
Yvonne St Cyr compares herself to Jesus
After her sentencing, St Cyr livestreamed several videos on her Facebook page, sharing how the experience was one of the hardest things she's ever been through.
She told her fellow MAGA supporters in one clip that while she is supposed to report to jail in six weeks, she still has "faith" that "the truth will come out."
"I understood what Jesus felt like when he was in the garden of Gethsemane praying, and felt so alone," she said.
"Their s**t's gonna blow up!" she exclaimed. "So just keep watching Tucker, keep spreading the truth, keep talking about the corruption, keep sharing, and we will bring the system doooooowwwwn."
Later that evening, St Cyr spoke at an event where she said that she was "proud" of what she did, and that she belives her rant during the sentencing "pissed the judge off because I show no remorse."
In another clip, she also said of Washington DC: "I can't wait to see this place burn to the ground someday."
Cover photo: Collage: Department of Justice & Screenshot / Facebook / Troy Yvonne St Cyr