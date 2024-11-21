January 6 rioter convicted of conspiring to kill FBI agents investigating him

Washington DC - A January 6 Capitol rioter has been convicted of conspiring to murder law enforcement officials who were investigating his case.

Edward Kelley, a January 6 Capitol rioter defendant, is facing life in jail after he was caught making a "kill list" of FBI agents investigating his case. © Collage: Federal Bureau of Investigation & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Edward Kelley (35) of Maryville, Tennessee, was found guilty of conspiracy to murder federal employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing a federal official by threat.

On January 6, 2021, Kelley joined thousands of Donald Trump supporters as they stormed the Capitol building to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

While awaiting trial for his role in the riots, Kelley allegedly concocted a "kill list" made up of FBI agents and others involved in the case against him.

A fellow Jan. 6 defendant testified that Kelley and co-conspirator Austin Carter made plans to attack an FBI office in Knoxville, Tennessee, using car bombs and drones and discussed executing agents at home or in public places.

Prosecutors also presented recordings of Kelley issuing instructions to Cart to "start" the attack.

Earlier this month, Kelley was separately convicted for his role in the riots, which included assaulting a police officer. He is scheduled to be sentenced for that case on April 7, 2025.