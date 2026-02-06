January 6 rioter pardoned by Trump pleads guilty of threatening to kill Hakeem Jeffries

Clinton, New York - A man who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for crimes he committed during the January 6 riots pleaded guilty to threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries .

35-year-old Christopher P. Moynihan was accused of sending a text message in October threatening to kill Jeffries during an appearance in New York City that coming week.

"Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC. I cannot allow this terrorist to live," Moynihan reportedly wrote.

"Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated. I will kill him for the future."

Moynihan has agreed to serve three years of probation and, during a court appearance in Clinton, New York, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge. He will be sentenced on April 2.

"Threats against elected officials are not political speech; they are criminal acts that strike at the heart of public safety and our democratic system," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement per ABC News.

Jeffries responded to the death threat with horror in October but expressed gratitude to local law enforcement for apprehending Moynihan and bringing him to justice. He then turned his ire towards Trump.

Moynihan had been pardoned by Trump on his first day in office as part of a blanket ban that saw many violent rioters released from prison.

"Since the blanket pardon that occurred earlier this year, many of the criminals released have committed additional crimes throughout the country," Jeffries wrote on X.