January 6 rioter who helped push through Capitol tunnel pleads guilty

Washington DC - A Colorado man pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers during the 2021 US Capitol riot in federal court .

Jonathan David Grace pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers while pushing his way into the Lower West Terrace Tunnel entrance to the Capitol on January 6, 2021. © Department of Justice

Jonathan David Grace (49) of Colorado Springs was accused of marching to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and joining a group of rioters trying to push their way past a police line in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel entrance to the Capitol, according to the US District Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.



Grace used his body weight to push against police officers with other rioters, resulting in one officer being smashed between a shield and metal door frame.

As police repeatedly rebuffed the rioters, Grace continued to push against officers, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

After he was expelled from the tunnel, Grace remained nearby "as rioters continued to engage in violent acts against police officers and watched close by as rioters dragged a Metropolitan Police Department officer out of the Tunnel and attacked him," the US District Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.

Grace returned to the tunnel and continued to push against and assault officers until he was sprayed with pepper spray.

Grace was initially charged with civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, obstructing passage to the Capitol and engaging in an act of physical violence in the Capitol.