New findings released amid investigation of deadly collision between army helicopter and plane

Washington DC - An investigative hearing into a deadly mid-air collision of a US Army helicopter and a passenger plane that killed 67 people in Washington has revealed a discrepancy in the chopper's altitude displays.

A large portion of the damaged plane fuselage is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 3, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US agency tasked with examining major accidents, held hearings from Wednesday to Friday, with rigorous questioning of experts and various other parties, including regulators and air traffic controllers.

There were no survivors in the January 29 mid-air collision involving the Sikorsky Black Hawk military helicopter and a Bombardier CRJ700 operated by a subsidiary of American Airlines.

The passenger plane from Wichita, Kansas was coming in to land at Reagan National Airport – just a few miles from the White House – when the Army helicopter on a training flight collided with it.

After examining flight recorder data, the NTSB first reported a discrepancy in the helicopter's altitude readings on February 14.

As part of the investigation, tests were conducted with three of the same helicopter models – Sikorsky Black Hawk Lima – belonging to the same battalion.

The findings revealed this week showed differences between the altitude indicated by the radar altimeter and the barometric altimeter on the aircraft.