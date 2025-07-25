Justice Elena Kagan criticizes Supreme Court ruling without explanation on Trump cases

Monterey, California - Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan recently shared her thoughts on how the court is handling the mountain of emergency cases brought forth by President Donald Trump 's administration.

Justice Elena Kagan (pictured) recently argued the Supreme Court should explain rulings more thoroughly regarding emergency dockets from President Donald Trump. © MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, Kagan shared remarks during an annual meeting of federal judges and lawyers from the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, in which she argued the court should practice more "caution" in how they handle emergency dockets.

Justice Kagan took particular issue with how the court tends to give little to no explanation on rulings, which she said was "not the right way to approach it."

"I think as we have done more and more on this emergency docket, there becomes a real responsibility that I think we didn't recognize when we first started down this road, to explain things better," Justice Kagan said.

"I think that we should hold ourselves, sort of on both sides, to a standard of explaining why we're doing what we're doing."