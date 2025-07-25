Justice Elena Kagan criticizes Supreme Court ruling without explanation on Trump cases
Monterey, California - Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan recently shared her thoughts on how the court is handling the mountain of emergency cases brought forth by President Donald Trump's administration.
According to Politico, Kagan shared remarks during an annual meeting of federal judges and lawyers from the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, in which she argued the court should practice more "caution" in how they handle emergency dockets.
Justice Kagan took particular issue with how the court tends to give little to no explanation on rulings, which she said was "not the right way to approach it."
"I think as we have done more and more on this emergency docket, there becomes a real responsibility that I think we didn't recognize when we first started down this road, to explain things better," Justice Kagan said.
"I think that we should hold ourselves, sort of on both sides, to a standard of explaining why we're doing what we're doing."
President Donald Trump's war against federal judges
While Kagan – who was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2010 – did not mention President Trump by name, her comments come as the Supreme Court has been forced to weigh in on tons of emergency applications submitted by the Trump administration regarding lower court judges ruling in opposition to his agenda.
Trump and his allies have openly criticized such judges, but Kagan argued, "judicial orders are judicial orders and need to be respected."
The Justice also noted that she considered it "disappointing" and "frustrating" that she constantly found herself "on the losing end with two fairly predictable women" on a number of issues, as the court currently has a conservative majority.
"It's just a fact of the matter that this sometimes happens on cases that I care strongly about," she admitted, adding, "You just sort of have to turn a page."
Cover photo: MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP