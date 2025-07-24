Lawyer for hundreds of Epstein's victims makes explosive claim about infamous "birthday book"

Washington DC - An attorney who represented many of Jeffrey Epstein's victims claimed that the infamous birthday book roiling President Donald Trump's administration exists and – that he even knows where it is.

An attorney who represented some of Jeffrey Epstein's (r.) victims said the infamous birthday book that President Donald Trump allegedly signed is real. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department/Handout

Bradley Edwards, who represented about 200 of Epstein's victims, told MSNBC on Wednesday that a book of birthday wishes compiled by Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell is real, and that it's currently in possession of the sex offender's Florida estate.

He claimed that several of his clients have knowledge of the birthday book, which was allegedly a present for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003.

"I do know that they were involved in the assembly of the book, several of them," Edwards revealed.

"They were told by Ghislaine to assist in putting the book together. Others have seen the book post-birthday, and after it was assembled. So the existence of the book is an absolute fact."

The birthday book has been at the center of controversy around President Donald Trump's decision not to publish documents and files relating to investigations into Epstein's crimes.

A report by the Wall Street Journal last week alleged Trump had contributed a suggestive message and signed sketch to the book.

Edwards insisted that executors for Epstein estate still have the book and would hand it over to authorities if subpoenaed by Congress.

"They would turn the book over immediately," he said. "Nobody would have to guess. You would immediately have the answers."