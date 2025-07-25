Justice Dept. chief meets with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell for 2nd day amid pardon chatter

Washington DC - The Justice Department's deputy chief met Friday for a second day with Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned accomplice of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose infamous case has dragged President Donald Trump into a political firestorm .

Todd Blanche, the DOJ number-two who is also Trump's former personal attorney, has declined for now to say what he is discussing with Maxwell in their Tallahassee, Florida meetings.

Maxwell's lawyer David Markus has similarly declined to give details on the meetings' content, but said after a first hours-long session on Thursday that his client had answered every question.

Trump is looking to quickly move past the saga, which has seen him on rare unsure footing over claims his administration mishandled a review of the notorious case.

On Friday, Trump again sought to put distance between himself and Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"I have nothing to do with the guy," Trump, whose past friendship with Epstein has received much media attention this week, told reporters ahead of a visit to Scotland.

He urged journalists to rather "focus" on Democratic Party figures like former president Bill Clinton and his treasury secretary, former Harvard president Larry Summers, whom the president claimed were "really close friends" of Epstein.

Asked whether he was considering a pardon or commutation of Maxwell's 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, Trump said it was something "I haven't thought about" – but stressed he had the power to do so.

Epstein's death in his New York prison cell was ruled a suicide, but it fueled conspiracy theories that he was murdered to stop him from testifying against high-profile accomplices.

Trump, who had promised his base revelations about the case, has infuriated some of his supporters after his administration announced in early July that it had not discovered any new elements warranting the release of additional documents.

The Department of Justice and the FBI said there was no proof that there was a "list" of Epstein's clients, while affirming that he died by suicide.