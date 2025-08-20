Kayle Bates put to death in Florida as executions mount
Raiford, Florida - A 67-year-old man convicted of the 1982 murder of a woman abducted from her office was put to death by lethal injection in Florida on Tuesday.
Kayle Bates (Maud Dib Al Sharif Qu'un) was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murder of Janet Renee White (24), who worked at an insurance company in Lynn Haven, Florida.
White was allegedly attacked at her office after she returned from lunch and stabbed to death in nearby woods.
Bates was executed at 6:17 PM at the Florida State Prison, according to officials.
"From the moment of his arrest more than 40 years ago, until his last breath tonight, Kayle's prosecution and execution were poisoned by racial bias and scarred by the denial of basic constitutional rights," Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) said in a statement.
The group noted that Bates had asked for critical evidence in the case to be DNA tested, but the state and court refused his request.
FADP wrote, "In a state where we get it wrong more than any other state in the nation, it is unfathomable that anyone should be executed while there is still untested evidence."
"If the State is sure they are killing the right person, where is the harm in conducting a single round of DNA testing?"
Florida carries out most executions so far this year
There have been 29 executions in the US in 2025, the most since 2014, when a total of 35 people were also put to death.
Twenty-four of this year's executions have been carried out by lethal injection, two by firing squad, and three by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.
The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.
Florida has carried out the most executions in 2025 with 10.
The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while three others – California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.
President Donald Trump is a proponent of capital punishment, and on his first day in office called for an expansion of its use "for the vilest crimes."
