Kayle Bates put to death in Florida as executions mount

Raiford, Florida - A 67-year-old man convicted of the 1982 murder of a woman abducted from her office was put to death by lethal injection in Florida on Tuesday.

Kayle Bates was executed by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison on August 19, 2025. © Handout / Florida Department of Corrections / AFP

Kayle Bates (Maud Dib Al Sharif Qu'un) was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murder of Janet Renee White (24), who worked at an insurance company in Lynn Haven, Florida.

White was allegedly attacked at her office after she returned from lunch and stabbed to death in nearby woods.

Bates was executed at 6:17 PM at the Florida State Prison, according to officials.

"From the moment of his arrest more than 40 years ago, until his last breath tonight, Kayle's prosecution and execution were poisoned by racial bias and scarred by the denial of basic constitutional rights," Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) said in a statement.

The group noted that Bates had asked for critical evidence in the case to be DNA tested, but the state and court refused his request.

FADP wrote, "In a state where we get it wrong more than any other state in the nation, it is unfathomable that anyone should be executed while there is still untested evidence."

"If the State is sure they are killing the right person, where is the harm in conducting a single round of DNA testing?"